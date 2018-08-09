Sarjan Barkati barred from attending uncle's funeral

Irfan YatooSrinagar
Government denies Sarjan Barkati's release to participate in his maternal uncle's funeral.
Barkati's maternal uncle died yesterday and his funeral was held during Wednesday midnight.
Barkati's wife told Rising Kashmir the family members were waiting till midnight for his participation but authorities did not allow him.
She said earlier family had approached higher officials to release him for an hour but they denied.
"All efforts went into vain and they turned deaf ears to our demands," she said.
The family appealed Governor NN Vohra to release him for 2-3 hours so that he could visit the bereaved family of his uncle.
The family said they will cooperate with police and assured that no such incident will happen which will worsen the situation in the area.