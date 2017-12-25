Santa Claus coming to town with winter sports sack

Kashmir to witness snow-boarding, skiing, alpine skiing, Nordic skiing,snow volleyball, snow rugby, snow cycling, ice skating, tree line skiing, snow mobile race, ice hockey, ice climbing events from Jan 8-14
Sabreen AshrafSrinagar:
From Christmas, the Tourism department is going to or¬ganise various winter tourism events in the Valley.
The department will have snow-boarding, skiing, alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snow volleyball, snow rugby, snow cycling, ice skating, tree line skiing, snow mobile race, ice hockey and ice climbing, Direc¬tor Tourism Mahmood Ahmad Shah told Rising Kashmir.
Shah said these events would be organized from January 8 to January 14.
He said these events were being organised to counter the negative perception about Kashmir.
“We have launched advertisement campaign on television channels and put up hoardings across India about these events,” the Director Tourism said. “We’ve also posted information about these events on social media.”
He said the decline in tourist foot¬fall in the Valley was mainly due to the violence.
“Amaranth yatris were killed this year,” Shah said. “Such incidents had never occurred in Kashmir for years and this year we also witnessed election-related violence.”
He said despite this violence, Kash¬mir witnessed arrival of many tour¬ists, mostly from Thailand and South India.
However, Kashmir Hotels and Restaurants Association (KHARA) President, Abdul Majid is still opti¬mistic about the return of tourists to the Valley.
“As we are getting great response, we will next year campaign all over the country to increase the tourist inflow to Kashmir,” Majid said.
He said they would provide all facilities to tourists coming during winters. “We are lucky that the Val¬ley this year witnessed seasonal snow which will allow all programme to run smoothly,” Majid said.
Kashmir Hotels and Restaurant Owners Federation (KHAROF) President, Abdul Wahid said they were campaigning across India to dispel the threat perception about Kashmir.
“We’re trying our level best to make people believe that Kashmir is a safe place to travel and we’re requesting the media to portray Kashmir in a better way,” he said.
Wahid said tourists would start visiting Kashmir again if the threat perception about the Valley is dis¬pelled.
“We are giving heavy discounts on hotel rooms to increase the tour¬ism,” he said.
On New Year’s Eve, a musical con¬cert is going to be organised at Hotel Royal Park in Gulmarg.
Mukhtiar Shah, a hotelier said, “This year the tourism department along with hoteliers and hotel as¬sociations is trying best to promote tourism.”
Shah said this year, they had also got permission to renovate hotels and to improve facilities for guests.
