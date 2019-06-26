Sanitize city

June 26, 2019 |

Srinagar serves as the first stop for most tourists visiting Kashmir valley. While they may be overawed by the beauty of Mughal Gardens and Dal Lake, there are some things about the city which are repulsive like poor sanitation. Srinagar is one of the choicest tourist destinations of J&K, but with worsening sanitation condition it won’t be a surprise if the tourist arrivals also show decline in coming times. The government may be patting its back for record tourist arrivals, but it cannot afford to be complacent about sanitation and related issues, particularly in Srinagar. After all, tourists visiting the city expect clean surroundings besides pleasant weather and natural beauty. Heaps of garbage lying unattended in the streets is a common sight in Srinagar. While the amount of waste is increasing by the day, the authorities are yet to employ modern means of waste disposal and management. It looks very unlikely to have clean streets in near future. Garbage dumps have also served as breeding grounds for stray dogs and their population has increased manifold over the years adding to the unhygienic look of the city. The state government can learn from the dramatic transformation of Delhi from a polluted metro to a cleaner city. Maintaining a city’s charm is not all about constructing fountains at main avenues or shrinking footpaths in the name of road widening, it is about maintaining basic standards of sanitation and aesthetics. A casual tour through Srinagar city and one can realize the chaos it is descending into. The city is beset with plethora of civic problems. Roads inundated with potholes, overflowing drains, non-functional street lights, long and frequent traffic jams, heaps of unattended garbage, packs of stray dogs, footpaths and roadsides encroached by vendors and concertina wires of bunkers ... the list is endless. All these issues deprive the city of its aesthetic charm. The government has failed to address all these issues despite announcing funds for various developmental projects from time to time. For making Srinagar a clean and orderly city, the contribution of people is vital. Without people’s active support, any ambitious project in revamping the city will fall flat. The city has suffered from lack of civic sense as much as it has from government indifference and shortsightedness. To help restore its lost glory is therefore a collective responsibility. On government’s part, there is a dire need to upgrade system of waste disposal. It also needs to go beyond the token cleanliness drives and devise a comprehensive plan to sensitize and engage people in keeping the city clean.