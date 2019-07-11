Sanitation workers threaten indefinite strike as SMC ‘fails’ to release wages

July 11, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Sanitation workers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) have not been paid their wages for the last two months which they say is compelling them to go for an indefinite strike.

Chairman SMC Sanitation Workers Union, Ghulam Muhammad said that from past two months, SMC has failed to release their wages and they are facing hardships.

“Despite repeated pleas to the authorities, it seems administration is not interested in resolving the issues of sanitation employees,” Ghulam Muhammad said adding that employees will be compelled to go for an indefinite strike if the pending wages are not released soon. “We won’t allow the SMC authorities to exploit us. We are getting a meager remuneration of Rs 3000-4000 per month and the corporation is not able to pay us on time. We don’t have money to feed our families and our children are suffering,” he said.

He said the authorities have turned a ‘deaf ear’ to their demands, and they have only one option left, that is to go for an indefinite strike.

As per the official records, the corporation has 3500 workers associated with garbage lifting and sanitation.

Out of these sanitation workers associated with SMC, 2600 workers are working as consolidated employees and the remaining 900 workers are working as permanent staff.

According to officials, there is a need for 7000 sanitation workers in the city but due to lack of budget, Corporation has only engaged 50% of the required quota.

A worker Fayaz Ahmad said earlier the authorities used to release their wages but from last two months, they have not received a single penny from the corporation.

The sanitation employees threatened to go for indefinite strike, if demands are not fulfilled in the next five days.

A senior official at SMC said the issue of sanitation workers will be resolved soon. “We are holding a council meeting on Saturday and issue of the sanitation workers shall also be discussed,” he said.

Chief Sanitation Officer SMC, Syed Nisar said the grievances of the sanitation employees will be resolved very soon.