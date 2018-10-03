Sanitation drive held at Bagh-e-Bahu

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, Oct 02:
A sanitation drive was organized by Floriculture Department at Bagh-e-Bahu on Tuesday.
According to an official, during the sanitation drive, various parks, offices and surrounding areas were cleaned.
Director Floriculture Jammu, Babila Rakwal, presided over the function. She appreciated the efforts taken by the Officers and gardening staff of the Department for successfully implementing the sanitation campaign. She directed the staff to continue this campaign and cover all the parks maintained by the Floriculture Department in Jammu Division round the year.
She stressed that cleanliness is a continuous process and contributes to the health of the society. “If the environment is clean, the society is healthy and if the society is healthy, the Nation is strong” she added.
Along with others senior officers and staff members of the department were present on the occasion, the official added.