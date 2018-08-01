Sangrama residents accuse PHE of supplying contaminated water

Will look into the matter: CE PHE
Irfan YattooSrinagar, July 31:
Two years on, government has failed to make functional water filtration plant at Shrakwara village in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, forcing people to use contaminated water.
Locals allege that water is highly contaminated and cannot be used for drinking purposes. They said concerned authorities have failed to bring relief to the people.
Nazir Ahmad, a local villager from Amargarh Sopore said from past two years residents have been hearing that once Shrakwara plant becomes functional there will be no water problem.
“But more than two years has passed but nothing has been changed on the ground,” Ahmad said.
Another resident said, government has turned deaf ears to this issue. “The water is so filthy that we cannot bathe, nor wash clothes”, he said.
“I fall ill frequently and have to be hospitalized because of contaminated water," he said adding that water contains worms and small insects.
“We met dozens of times Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Sopore, he assured that the matter will be taken into consideration.” But so far nothing has moved,” he said.
The Shrakwara water filtration plant project with 1.6 MGD Rapid Sand Filtration Plant’ will address the potable drinking water needs of Sopore town.
Residents said during rainy days water supply also gets stopped and often we get muddy water throughout the year.
Residents appealed Governor NN Vohra to look into the matter, so that water filtration plant may become functional as soon as possible.
Junior Executive Engineer Mohammad Amin, PHE Sopore said that work on the project is under process and it will take some time to complete.
Chief Engineer, Public Health Engineering (PHE), Abdul Wahid told Rising Kashmir that department will look in the matter.
“I will inform the concerned officials to ascertain the facts, so that problem would be solved as soon as possible,” Wahid added.
irfanyatoo@risingkashmir.com