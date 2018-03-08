Sangh Parivar to decide JK Govt’s fate in Nagpur

RSS, VHP to register complaints against PDP-led Govt
• We can’t stop anyone from complaining: PDP
• Sangh doesn’t discuss state governments: BJP
Faisul YaseenJammu, March 07:
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition government would next week face a test for its survival when Sangh Parivar decides its fate at Nagpur.
The Sangh Parivar’s top leadership is meeting at a four-day conclave at Nagpur from March 15 to 18 where it would review the performance of the PDP-BJP coalition government in Jammu Kashmir.
The conclave, organised by Jammu Kashmir Study Centre (JKSC), a Sangh Parivar backed think-tank engaged in generating debate on political and legal issues of J&K, comes close on the heels of the PDP-BJP coalition government completing its half term.
According to sources, the Sangh Parviar leadership would take a call on the fate of the J&K government after reviewing whether the government was delivering to its expectations.
They said during the conclave, the Sangh Parivar would discuss the future strategy to be adopted for Jammu Kashmir.
The sources said the complete focus of the four-day conclave would be Jammu Kashmir and, during the meeting, the various organs of the Sangh Parivar including Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would deliberate on political, legal, economic, social and cultural issues of the State.
Ahead of the four-day conclave, a meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of the RSS would also be held fromMarch 8 to 11 at Nagpur.
The meeting would be attended by top leadership of the Sangh Parivar from Jammu Kashmir who would brief the parent body about the functioning of the BJP’s coalition with the PDP.
RSS Sarsanghchalak (chief) Mohan Madhukar Bhagwat is likely to attend the four-day conclave for a day.
The Sangh Parivar organs in Jammu Kashmir have decided to register complaints against Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government for failing to deliver on the issues concerning the Hindus of the State particularly Hindus of Jammu.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, RSS Sangchalak for Jammu Kashmir, Brig (Retd) Suchet Singh said, “We will talk about the performance of those in the government.”
Calling for dialogue with Islamabad and end to killing of civilians living along the Line of Control (LoC), he said, “We want peace in Jammu Kashmir, dialogue with Pakistan, and peace with both the countries (Pakistan and China).”
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has been reiterating her calls for dialogue with Islamabad but New Delhi has not paid heed to her repeated overture.
The VHP’s State unit is not happy with Mehbooba though.
VHP State Secretary, Ajay Manhas told Rising Kashmir that her government had not delivered results.
“The PDP and the BJP both have not delivered to our expectations,” he said. “Overall, we aren’t satisfied as the government didn’t play a proper role on the issue of Bangladeshi and Rohingya refugees.”
Manhas said despite the fact that the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly had in the house made it clear that these people might have played a role in the Sunjwan attack, no action was taken against them.
Five Army men and a civilian were killed in an attack on the 36 Brigade of Army’s Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry at Sunjwan in Jammu on February 10 and the rightwing organizations in Jammu had blamed Bangladeshi and Rohingya refugees for it.
Jaish-e-Muhammad militant outfit had later claimed responsibility for the attack.
Manhas blamed the State government for the increase in stone-throwing incidents saying that it was a result of providing amnesty to hundreds of stone throwers.
“BJP didn’t put forward its stand and didn’t come to the expectations of the people of Jammu,” he said.
According to sources, the Sangh Parivar had given Mehbooba-led government and the BJP leadership three years to address certain issues but it now feels that the government had failed to come to its expectations, forcing them to rethink and redesign its strategy on J&K.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Bajrang Dal State Convener, Naveen Sudan said since the Mehbooba-led government had assumed power, Hindus across the State were feeing empowered although not many Hindus had got jobs.
“In Mendhar, we only have three to four Hindu families but they are so assertive now that they have put saffron flags on their rooftops,” he said. “The confidence of Hindus across the State is very high now.”
Citing an example of Hindu assertion, Sudan said when Jammu Development Authority (JDA) sealed the Hanuman Temple at Trikuta Nagar, he talked to Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh, who within no time got the temple reopened.
The members of the various Sangh Parivar organs from the State said they would also raise the issue of West Pakistani refugees and Valmikis living in Jammu at the Nagpur meeting.
Ruling PDP chief spokesman, Rafi Ahmad Mir told Rising Kashmir that if the Sangh Parivar members from the State had to share anything against PDP at the conclave, they were welcome to do so.
“One must realize how difficult running J&K government is, and we are doing whatever is possible for us,” he said.
Stressing that PDP was constantly in touch with the BJPs’ State leadership as well as people in the government at New Delhi, Mir said, “We can’t stop anyone from complaining.”
Talking to Rising Kashmir, BJP’s General Secretary (Organisation), Ashok Koul said the Sangh Parivar conclave would not discuss any state or any state government.
“The resolutions on Kashmir and Kashmir issue will come up but the individual states and their governments won’t be discussed at the Nagpur meeting,” he said.
