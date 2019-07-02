Sand miners attack two forest officials in Bandipora

Two forest employees were attacked Tuesday by sand miners in north Kashmir district of Bandipora on Tuesday, official sources said.
They said two forest employees, Abdul Rashid and Mohammad Hussain, who were on patrol to check illegal sand extraction along the banks of Wular Lake in Laharwalpora village, were attacked by the smugglers.
Two forest employees were attacked Tuesday by sand miners in north Kashmir district of Bandipora on Tuesday, official sources said.
They said two forest employees, Abdul Rashid and Mohammad Hussain, who were on patrol to check illegal sand extraction along the banks of Wular Lake in Laharwalpora village, were attacked by the smugglers.