Sanction for prosecution: ‘Competent Authority’ specified for graft, other cases

Jammu, Feb 05:

The General Administration Department Tuesday issued a circular specifying the Authority Competent to accord prosecution sanction in graft and cases other than that.
According to a circular, GAD in consultation with the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs clarified that the General Administration Department shall continue to be the Authority Competent to accord sanction for prosecution in cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Samvat, 2006.
However, the Government in the Home department, in consultation with the line department, shall be the Competent Authority for accord of prosecution sanction in respect of the cases other than those registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Samvat, 2006, the circular stated.
Section 6 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Samvat, 2006 (1949 AD), provides for prior sanction of the Competent Authority for the prosecution of public servants who have committed offences punishable under the provisions of the said act.


