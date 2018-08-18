Sanai reviews Muharram arrangements

Budgam, Aug 17:
Additional District Development Commissioner (ADDC) Budgam, Khurshid Ahmad Sanai, has asked officers of various departments to provide all necessary facilities to people in the district, especially in the Shia-dominated areas for the annual observance of Muharram.
Chairing a meeting to discuss the demands raised by Bemina Development and Welfare Forum (BDWF), before Advisor to Governor, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, the ADDC directed the officers of various departments to ensure uninterrupted electricity, drinking water supply, availability of essential commodities, firewood, provision of ambulances, doctors, paramedical staff, first-aid kits, proper sanitation and cleanliness around Imambargahs and procession routes.
Syed Ali Safvi, the chairman of BDWF, who was present in the meeting, raised many issues pertaining to Bemina area including inordinate delay in upgradation of high school and middle school Bemina and opening of school at Rakh Arath colony, lack of robust drainage network, public park, community hall, fire service station and a stadium in the area.
"Bemina Khomeini Chowk has since long been facing neglect from political representatives and district administration. Despite being in close proximity of Srinagar and serving as a gateway to Budgam district, the area has not received enough attention," Safvi said.
The meeting was attended by CPO Budgam, CMO Srinagar, DEPO Budgam, ExEn city drainage SMC, ZMO Batamaloo, officials from I&FC, fire and emergency, R&B, PDD, forest, FCS&CA and youth service and sports departments.
The officials informed the meeting that a comprehensive DPR has been prepared for construction of deep drainage system in Bemina and the multi-crore project would be funded by the World Bank or ADB. Regarding upgradation of schools, the meeting was informed that the feasibility report had been sent to the directorate of education. The DEPO Budgam said that the previous dispensation had decided to upgrade two schools in each assembly segment with the consent of concerned MLAs. In case of Budgam, the MLA wanted to upgrade Middle School Gandipora and High School. He, however, said that he will again send the demand to the directorate as the high school Bemina deserves upgradation.
Regarding shortage of land for upgradation of high school at its present location, Safvi said that Bemina has hundreds of kanals of state land and urged the ADDC to allot land required for higher secondary. The meeting was also informed that a sub-health centre is coming up at Rakh Arath colony Bemina besides two kanals of land has been identified for shifting of PHC Bemina.
I&FC officials said that a DPR has been prepared to bring Bemina canal under flood rehabilitation programme (FRP). R&B officials informed the meeting that the allotment for mecadamization of 5-km Bemina-Sepdan stretch has already been made and the work will start later this month.
On the request of chairman BDWF, the ADDC called for adequate arrangements for annual Moharram commemorations in Bemina area. CMO Srinagar, Dr Talat Jabeen informed the meeting that the department would deploy two ambulances, four doctors and 14 paramedics to Bemina from 5th to 12th of Muharram. The ADDC directed R&B department to do necessary repair work of procession routes in Bemina. He also asked SMC to ensure street lights are installed/repaired at important locations.