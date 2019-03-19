About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 19, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Sana prefers cake baking over medicine

Sana Imtiyaz, 20, was fond of cooking and baking from childhood. This is now her home-based business and she is receiving a good response from customers in Srinagar.
Hailing from Baghat area of the city, Sana says during her childhood she used to watch TV channels, telecasting programmes about food making, rather than watching cartoons.
“I used to take a copy and write all the recipes,” she told Rising Kashmir.
Sana did her schooling from Presentation convent school and topped the class 12thin 2017.
Despite topping the 12th exams in Kashmir, she waited for a complete year to see her name in the selection list in a medical college in Bangladesh.
“Even the students who had fewer marks than me were selected which was disappointing,” she says.
The college issued a third selection list in which her name appeared but she didn't find college suitable.
“Then I went to Miranda House in Delhi University. But I felt unstable there,” she said.
Within week’s time, Sana developed many health issues including stresses that started taking a toll on her health.
Ultimately, Sana was brought back home by her parents.
After overcoming the health issues, she perused a diploma course in hotel management in Delhi.
It was there, her life took a turn and with the help of social media especially Instagram on which she started her page ‘sweet temptations by Sana Imtiyaz’.
She started home-baking different varieties and posted her products on her page which has gained 2200 followers so far.
“I make cake fikile's which are not available in the Kashmir valley. Besides, I make truffle cake, oreo cake, chocolate vanilla cake, fruit cake, Ferrero Rocher cake, overloaded chocolate cake, coffee cream cheesecake, raspberry cake, rasmalai cake, butterscotch cake, designer fondant cake, Barbie cake and other sculpted cakes,” she says.
Most of her customers are from Srinagar and now she has started providing home delivery to her customers in the city.
“I’m also getting orders from Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian,” she says.
She credits her parents for their support and says they “even helped me in completing my orders as I single-handedly cater to all the customer demands.”

