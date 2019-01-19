Samphel reviews working of JKEDI at Leh

Rising Kashmir NewsLEH, JANUARY 18:
Commissioner Secretary Ladakh Affairs Department Rigzin Samphel today reviewed the functioning and implementation of various innovative schemes of J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) in Leh district, here at a meeting.
The Commissioner Secretary got a detailed brief of various innovative skill development training programmes being provided by the EDI to youth of Ladakh region and availability of infrastructure development of the Institute in Leh.
Pertinently, Industries and Commerce Department has already been asked to keep sufficient provision under Capex Budget 2019-20 for the development of infrastructure of the J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Leh, to facilitate skill development of the unemployed youth of Ladakh region.
The meeting had a detailed deliberation regarding modernization of J&K Entrepreneurship Development Institute, Leh on the pattern of EDI, Jammu/Srinagar.
Director JKEDI, Dr. M. I. Parrey was also present in the meeting.