March 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Samphael takes stock of online travel, trade registration system

Commissioner Secretary Tourism, Rigzin Sampheal, Wednesday chaired a meeting to take stock of online registration mechanism devised to bolster tourism and its related infrastructure in the state.
The official spokesperson said the online registration system envisages facilitating applicants as Travel Agents, Hoteliers, Dealers and Adventure Tour Operators.
The Commissioner Secretary issued instructions to concerned to provide link of the URL of Web-Portal on the main Website of the Department; drop-down buttons on the Document manager page that could guide and navigate the applicant to upload the documents as per the required service more conveniently and map the officers and officials involved in the registration process by their posts and not by names.
He also directed the representatives of SICOP and Marg Software to complete the web page at the earliest so that roll out of the online service is ensured soon.
The meeting was attended by O P Bhagat, Director Tourism, Jammu, Showkat Mehmood, Joint Director Tourism, Jammu, Subah Mehta, Deputy Director Tourism, Jammu, Chander Prakash, Web-Developer, Marg Software and Varun Kumar representative, IT Wing, SICOP.

 

