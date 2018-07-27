Samoon visits Vet Hospital Lal Mandi, Poultry Project Hari Parbat

Calls for innovative measures to boost mutton, poultry production
Srinagar:
Principal Secretary, Animal & Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon today visited the Small Ruminant Hospital Lal Mandi & Poultry Project Hari Parbat Srinagar and took stock of the functioning of these units.
Dr Samoon held detailed deliberations with officers of Animal & Sheep Husbandry Departments, Kashmir and issued instructions regarding up-gradation of existing facilities in these units. He also inspected various units of the hospitals including Surgery unit, new Laboratory, Diagnostic treatment unit and called upon the concerned to introduce innovative techniques to ensure better delivery of services to the farmers of the state. He also stressed for appropriate measures to boost the livestock production in the state to become self-sufficient in the mutton and poultry needs of the consumers.
Principal Secretary said that services of Ambulatory Clinics, Integrated Poultry Farming, feed mill on modern lines and Poultry markets will be established in every district in the state. He said that the state-of-the-art Farmers Training Institute with hostel facilities would also be established at Hari Parbat, besides Poultry Development Board would be constituted.
On the occasion, Dr. Samoon was briefed on many upcoming projects in Animal & Sheep Husbandry Department that are proposed under centrally sponsored scheme- NLM (National Livestock Mission).
Dr. Samoon also stressed greater involvement of youth in the farming sector which has vast potential in the State, adding that youth should come forward to set up their livelihood units and avail various government schemes. He called upon the field functionaries to highlight the government schemes and their benefits to attract unemployed youth to avail their optimum benefits and overcoming the unemployment problem and contributing towards State’s economy.
Among other, Director, Sheep Husbandry Kashmir, Dr Mohammad Sharief, Joint Director, Sheep Husbandry, Extension, Dr H S Rana, Deputy Director Central, Sheep Husbandry, Dr Altaf Kakroo, Mobile Officer, Sheep Husbandry, Dr Imran Nazir, Technical Officer, SH, Dr Imran Hamid, Stock Officer, SH, Dr Sajad-ul-Rehman and other concerned officers of the Sheep Husbandry Department were present on the occasion.