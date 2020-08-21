Samoon visits Directorate of Skill Development, Government Polytechnic for Women at Bemina

August 21, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

Asks officers to identify 300 pass outs from Polytechnic, ITIs to educate them about start up support system

Principal Secretary, Skill Development and School Education Department, Dr. Asgar Samoon, Thursday visited Directorate of Skill Development, Bemina and Government Polytechnic for Women Bemina and reviewed their functioning besides interacting with the officers and officials of the Directorate and inspected different sections of the Directorate.



Dr. Samoon asked the officers to identify 300 pass outs from Polytechnic and ITIs to apprise them of start up support system, first hand exposure of running an enterprise as a hand holding initiative in collaboration with JKEDI.



Principal Secretary impressed upon Director, Skill Development to formulate a proposal for training of 1000 school drop outs of Srinagar district in different Short Term market oriented courses.



At Government Polytechnic for Women Bemina, Principal Secretary interacted with the Principal and faculty and took stock of functioning of the institution.



Meanwhile, he visited faculty departments, library and Solar Power Plant in the institution and also interacted with the Faculty and passed on spot directions to the Principal and faculty to introduce market driven add-on courses in addition to regular diploma programs. He also stressed upon the Principal to conduct Entrepreneurship Development Programs for students in collaboration with JKEDI.



