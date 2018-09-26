Samoon test drives first electric car

Distributes promotion orders among 117 employees
Srinagar:
Principal Secretary, Transport and Animal, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries Department, Asgar Samoon today test drove the first Electric Car introduced by State Motor Garage (SMG) here in Valley.
While taking the test drive of the electric car, the Principal Secretary was apprised by the expert about the functioning and benefits of the car. He was informed that the car is a perfect solution for the executive movement within the city as it emits no pollutants and is an innovative combination of advancements in automotive, electronics and information technology paired with minimal running cost and zero tailpipe emissions.
The Principal Secretary said that the inclusion of electric car in the fleet of Motor Vehicle Department will save fuel costs, besides introducing safe, clean and green driving in the State.
Describing benefits of the electric car, Samoon said that the car will reduce emotion of pollutants and will improve travelling facilities of the Government officials of the State.
Urging the masses to opt the service, the Principal Secretary directed the department to introduce electric buses to provide quality and eco-friendly transport facility, besides introducing OLA and UBER services in the city. Later, Samoon distributed promotional orders among 117 employees of the department.
He was apprised by the President, Drivers Union, Firdous Ahmad Shora about the issues faced by the staff of the department. While responding to the issues raised, Samoon directed the concerned for early redressal of genuine issues raised by the employees.
