Samoon takes stock of sheep husbandry, fisheries projects in Ganderbal

Inspects LDB Kashmir campus at Shalteng Srinagar
SRINAGAR, JULY 21:
Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, Saturday conducted an extensive tour of Ganderbal during which he took stock of various projects under sheep husbandry and fisheries sectors.
Samoon visited Live Agro Farms Yangoora, Ganderbal, where he was informed that the breeding farm is first of its kind in the valley having cobb parent stock of 9000 birds.
The Principal Secretary also visited Semen Station and its allied units at Ranbir Bagh. He was informed that the station is producing more than 7 lakh semen doses per year for 800 odd Government artificial insemination centres and hundreds of private workers in Kashmir Valley.
During his tour to Trout Feed Mill Mansabal, Samoon was informed that the Mill has an average production capacity of 0.5-ton feed per hour and is high tech in nature and equipped with the latest technology and is controlled electronically. The feed is now available all the time for any intending consumer at reasonable rates.
Later, he also visited Sheep Breeding Farm, in Kangan where Director Sheep Husbandry briefed him in detail about its functioning.
The Principal Secretary visited Livestock Development Board (LDB) Kashmir campus at Shalteng Srinagar where he was informed in detail about the feedback regarding the activities of the Board.
He inspected the working of the Liquid Nitrogen Plant procured and installed by LDB Kashmir at Shalteng Srinagar under CSS National Project for Cattle and Buffalo Breeding.
He was appraised that the plant has been serving as the backbone of the artificial breeding programme of the department and produced around 5 lakh litres of Liquid Nitrogen. He was also informed that a new mega Liquid Nitrogen Plant has already been approved by Government of India.
Samoon applauded the efforts put in by the officers and officials at LDB Kashmir in timely delivery of breeding inputs to the field units for their subsequent delivery to the farmers.
The Principal Secretary also took stock of construction of a new artificial insemination (AI) Worker Training Institute at Shalteng Srinagar under the CSS National Programme for Bovine Breeding coming up at a cost of Rs.113.40 lakhs.