Samoon stresses on importance of road safety

Launches Android App ‘ARTO Official Udhampur’, Rising Kashmir News
Jammu, December 28:
Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport Departments, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, on Friday stressed on the importance of road safety measures saying that establishing road safety clubs for public welfare was imperative.
According to an official, Somoon said this as he conducted a tour of Udhampur district to take stock of achievements and progress under various sectors.
The official added The Principal Secretary was accompanied by Director Animal Husbandry Department, Jammu Victor Koul, Director Sheep Husbandry, Jammu Sanjeev Kumar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Udhampur, Gurvinderjeet Singh, Assistant Regional Transport Officer, Rachna Sharma, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Dr. D.D Dogra, District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, AD Fisheries Kulbhushan Verma, and other concerned.
During the tour, Dr Samoon visited Veterinary Hospital Rehamble and inspected the working of the centre. Chief Animal Husbandry Officer apprised Dr Samoon that in the district 14 posts of doctors are lying vacant besides near about 180 trial centres are running in the district, so far.
Principal Secretary instructed the concerned to rationalize the staff and refer vacant posts for recruitment and expedite the process of ongoing construction works. He further directed the concerned to create awareness about the benefits of taking up of livestock as entrepreneurship.
Later, Dr Samoon launched Android App ‘ARTO Official Udhampur’ developed by ADIO NIC, Anish Sharma at Conference Hall DC Office Complex where students from different schools were present.
ARTO Udhampur said that the main objective of launching the app is to aware common masses in general and commuters in particular about road safety measures and provide services to them on their doorsteps.
On the occasion, Dr Samoon congratulated the Transport Department for launching the App and said that more than 80% of the road accidents can be prevented by obeying the traffic rules.
He stressed on the importance of wearing helmet and seat belt during driving. He directed the ARTO to establish road safety club for public welfare in the district besides he also asked the ARTO to organize training classes for drivers.
Later, Dr. Samoon interacted with the farmers at Balli Nallah and distributed medicine kits and tarpules among the beneficiaries.