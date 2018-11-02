Samoon reviews working of Animal, Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries Deptts

District Anantnag declared India's 'trout district'
Rising Kashmir NewsAnantnag, November 01:
Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport Department today took a comprehensive review of the departmental activities during a meeting here at Dak Bungalow.
The meeting was attended by District Development Commissioner, Anantnag, Mohammad Younus Malik, Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir Dr M.Y Chaproo, Director Fisheries R N Pandita and Dr Rana, MD Wool Board. The meeting was also attended by all Veterinary Assistant Surgeons, and other senior officers of Animal, Sheep Husbandry & Fisheries Department of South Kashmir (District Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam & Shopian).
The meeting was informed that all the Districts of south Kashmir have shown exemplary performance in Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries sector, with the result District Anantnag has been declared as trout district of India. A new scheme under blue revolution has been started during 2017-18 under which 30 units have been established in the district. The maximum number of artificial insemination was conducted in South Kashmir districts.
Samoon said that working of Vets/Officers shall be monitored on day today basis and doables for the month of November was set for each officer in the meeting. He emphasized upon the officers and field functionaries to work with dedication and honestly to improve the productivity of livestock in the district so that better results of the various schemes can be achieved. He also directed the officers to involve more unemployed youth for setting up of income generating units under the animal, sheep sector to eradicate the problem of unemployment.
DDC Anantnag Mohammad Younus Malik said that youth are showing a keen interest in starting poultry, dairy and sheep/fish units and during 2017-18, 30 racing ponds were constructed for which funds were provided under MG-NAREGA. The milk production is more than 5 lac tonnes and over 175 lac Kgs of poultry meat is produced annually. The total animal population of Anantnag district has touched to 6.03 lacs which include cattle population of 2.10 lacs, buffalo population 0.046 lacs, equine population 0.167 lacs & poultry population 3.88 lacs. 258 poultry farms are registered in the district, which produce 27 lac poultry birds annually. Moreover, under SCA/STP 25 dairy units of single cow, 55 units of medium and large poultry units have been established during 2017-18 at Bakerwal Check Manzmo under sub tribal plan for which Rs 14.62 lacs were released out of which Rs.14.07 lacs were expended.
The DDC also directed the relevant department to identify a further 100 beneficiaries during the current year for which district administration shall extend full support. He also sought intervention for establishment of a livestock feed unit in Anantnag district, which was agreed by Principal Secretary who gave on spot directions for establishing the said unit on priority.
On the occasion Samoon released an Android Application “AHDK Digital Extension” developed by e-governance wing of Animal Husbandry Department in collaboration with NIELIT (Kashmir). The app, which is currently available on department’s website (jkahd.net) will soon be available on Google Playstore also. The app will provide latest and relevant information to farmers and other stakeholders about innovative livestock farming skills, different schemes of Animal Husbandry, Project reports, events, advisories and other notification etc in English and other regional languages. It will work both in online and offline mode.
Earlier Samoon distributed equipment to 11 Private Trout Unit Holders, he also distributed 60 blankets to Chopans’ and reiterated that Chopans’ play vital role in promoting Sheep Husbandry in the district.
Later Samoon visited District Veterinary Hospital Anantnag and distributed free mineral mixture and other medicines among 20 beneficiaries. Addressing the farmers, entrepreneurs and departmental staff Samoon emphasised the need to develop organised dairy farming and creation of cooperatives to ensure sustainable development of dairy industry in the region.
Samoon also visited Poultry Project Mattan which is the oldest poultry project in the region and provides Low Input Technology backyard poultry birds to farmers. He reiterated the need of optimal use and development of such assets.
The meeting was also attended by Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Anantnag, Deputy Director Fisheries, Anantnag, District Animal Husbandry & Sheep Husbandry Officers of Kulgam, Pulwama, Shopian and other senior officers & Veterinary/Sheep & Fisheries officers of the South Kashmir.