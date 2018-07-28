Samoon reviews traffic management, road safety

Rising Kashmir NewsRising Kashmir News
x Principal Secretary, Transport Department, Asgar Samoon Friday convened a meeting to review the implementation of Governor’s directions regarding traffic management and road safety in the State.
Threadbare discussions were held on the implementation of road safety measures, road safety audit of all major roads, declaration of major roads as State Highways, removal of encroachment/ hoardings, creation of bylaws for parking of vehicles, 136 BLSA ambulances given to Health / Medical Education Department, Procurement of Critical Care Ambulances, Trauma Care Centres established so far, providing of Online Services, Installation of GPS on all commercial vehicles, Reorganization of Motor Vehicles Department and amendments in J&K Motor Vehicles Taxation Act.
Similarly, discussions were also held on the launching of ‘RIDESAFE’ Citizen App" for prevention or road accidents, Commissioning of Road Accident Data Management System (PADMS) for scientific analysis of road accident data, status of speed posting of driving licenses and registration certificates, preparation of district road safety action plan, and implementation of CPS in commercial vehicles.