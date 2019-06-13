Samoon reviews status of action plan for air pollution control

June 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Principal Secretary, Transport, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the status of Action Plan for control of air pollution in non-attainment cities of Jammu and Srinagar to be implemented by the Air Quality Monitoring Committee (AQMC).

The meeting was attended by Chairman, J&K Pollution Control Board; Director Environment and Ecology JK; Director Industries and Commerce, Jammu; Director Industries and Commerce Kashmir; Director Agriculture Production Jammu; Director Urban Local Bodies Kashmir; Member Secretary, JK State Pollution Control Board and other concerned officials.

During the meeting, threadbare discussion was held to achieve the desired goal to control air pollution.

The State Government had mandated AQMC for the preparation of Action Plan for control of Air pollution under National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) for Jammu and Srinagar Cities. The Plan will be submitted to the Central Pollution Control Board New Delhi.