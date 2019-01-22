Samoon reviews status of ‘20th Livestock Census’ in JK

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 21:
Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Departments, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, Monday reviewed the progress made on the ongoing 20th Livestock Census in the State.
According to an official, the meeting was attended by Director Animal and Sheep husbandry Kashmir/ Jammu, Director Finance, Animal and Sheep husbandry, besides other senior officers.
Chief Animal Husbandry Officers of various districts participated in the meeting through video conferencing.
During the meeting, the Principal Secretary was informed that 87 percent of the livestock census has been completed in the state and the entire process would complete within couple of months.
Dr Samoon was also informed that around 84 percent of the livestock census has been completed in Kashmir division and around 60 percent has been completed in Jammu division and the details are being uploaded on the website.
He was informed that it was for the first time, breed-wise information of different species is to be recorded while information regarding fisheries and socio-economic status of the population is also to be noted.
The Principal Secretary said that completion of the census would help the department in framing future policy for the economic upliftment of the people associated with livestock and would also contribute largely to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the state.
Dr Samoon directed district and state level monitoring and scrutiny teams to maintain close co-ordination so that the process of census would be completed in a professional manner.
Meanwhile, the Principal Secretary also convened a meeting on Liquid Nitrogen Plants in the state.
The meeting was attended by Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir/Jammu, Director Finance Animal Husbandry, Chief Executive Officer LDB Jammu/Kashmir, Chief Animal Husbandry of various districts participated in the meeting through video conferencing.
During the meeting the present status of LN2 plants of all the districts were discussed, besides the liquid nitrogen demand and supply positions were also discussed in detail, the official added.