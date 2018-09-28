Samoon reviews public transport system

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 27:
Principal Secretary Transport and Animal, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries Department, Asgar Samoon today chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the public transport system in the State.
Samoon sought details report regarding the on-street parking management in Srinagar as well as in Jammu city. He also sought suggestion and details regarding streaming the traffic movement in the state.
He directed for identifying more parking areas to avoid traffic congestion, besides taking measures to rehabilitate the street vendors.
It was given out in the meeting that there are about 3 lakh registered vehicles in the Srinagar city, besides 1.5 lakh vehicles daily ply through the city.
It was given out that the Traffic Department has identified several bus stops in the city to avoid unnecessary halts and traffic mess created by public transporters.
The meeting was informed that the department is going to start Mini-Bus Service form Panthachowk to Lal Chowk and Parimpora to Lal Chowk to avoid an unnecessary influx of public transport vehicles, which often leads to traffic messes in the city.
Samoon directed the officials to take measures to streamline the traffic in the city, besides imposing parking charges on vehicles halting in Lal Chowk.
He also directed the department to work in close coordination and efficacy for making the transport movement hassle-free and convenient to the public as well as the visitors visiting the state.
The meeting was attended by the officials of various departments including Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Srinagar Development Authority, Revenue Department, Traffic Department, Transport Department and representatives of KCC&I.