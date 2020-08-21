Samoon reviews preparedness for upcoming off line examinations in JK

August 21, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

Principal Secretary, School Education and Skill Development, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, today chaired a joint meeting of officers of JKBOSE and School Education Department to review preparedness for the upcoming off line examinations of 10th, 11th and 12th class in Kashmir division and winter zone of Jammu division.

Secretary, JK BOSE, Riyaz Ahmed, Director School Education, Kashmir, Mohammad Younis and other concerned officers were present in the meeting while Chairperson JKBOSE, Veena Pandita participated through video conferencing.

Threadbare discussion was held on various issues regarding conduct of annual examination 2020 for 10th, 11th and 12th class and Bi-Annual private examination for 10th and 12th class in Kashmir Division and winter zone of Jammu Division.

The meeting was informed that the proposal regarding these exams has been approved by the government and JK BOSE is all set to conduct the said examinations amid following of all necessary preventive protocols and guidelines regarding COVID-19. It was also decided in the meeting that the examination shall be conducted off line as per the prospectus.

Chairperson JKBOSE, Veena Pandita, also apprised the meeting of working of the Board during the pandemic like distribution of text books to all stakeholders, conduct of examination and declaration of results.

Principal Secretary directed the concerned authorities to provide all logistic support for conduct of the said examinations.

Earlier, Dr Samoon conducted a surprise visit to the office of JK Board of School Education, Bemina to take detailed report about the working there.



