Samoon reviews modalities of JK Bovine Breeding Rules

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, FEBRUARY 26:
The first meeting of J&K Bovine Breeding Authority constituted under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Animal/Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries Department Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon to discuss the draft of J & K Bovine Breeding Rules, 2019 was held here toda.
Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir Dr. M.Y. Chaproo, who is Registrar of the committee along with members Director Animal Husbandry Jammu Dr. Tahir Hussain Beg, Director Planning SKUAST-K (Eminent Animal Breeder) Dr. Nazir Ahmad Ganai, CEO LDB Kashmir Dr. M.Y. Chaproo, CEO LDB Jammu Dr. Victor Koul, F.V.Sc. & A.H. SKUAST-J Dr. Zama Dean, Joint Director Farms Jammu (Eminent Veterinarian) Dr. Mohammad Ismail were present in the meeting.
The members of J & K Bovine Breeding Authority ratified the draft of J & K Bovine Breeding Rules in a meeting which will regulate sale, distribution, production of artificial semen.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Samoon, who is also the Chairperson of the Authority said that this will help in improving the quality of artificial semen in bovine for better productivity adding that this will also regulate the private AI workers, and prevent them from indiscriminate breeding practices.
Principal Secretary said that all the semen stations, semen banks, artificial breeding stations, private AI workers, bull keepers will be register with the Authority after the approval of the rules. He also said J&K is the first state in the country, who is making the Bovine Breeding Rules.