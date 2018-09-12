Samoon reviews JKSRTC revival plan

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, September 11:
Principal Secretary, Transport Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon Tuesday chaired a meeting of officials to discuss the revival plan of Jammu and Kashmir State Road Transport Corporation (JKSRTC).
The meeting was attended by MD JKSRTC, Dr Manmohan Singh, Director Finance, Transport Department, Chief Engineer, Mechanical Engineering Department, Additional Secretary, Transport Department and other concerned officials.
During the meeting, MD JKSRTC informed Dr Samoon that JKSRTC has 304 buses and 201 trucks which have already completed the operative life (10 to 25 years). Furthermore, the present fleet position is 915, as against the fleet of about 1600 buses and trucks in 1989.
He informed the meeting that in order to feed the non-operative routes and to ensure timely lifting of food grains and other essential material, JKSRTC has already projected the demand of 550 buses and 600 trucks as a revival plan to be implemented in a phased manner subject to the sanction of funds by the State government.
On the account of the implementation of this revival plan, Dr Manmohan said that JKSRTC expects the increase in revenue to the extent of Rs 104 crore as per the existing transportation rates.