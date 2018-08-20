Samoon reviews functioning of Fisheries, Sheep Husbandry Departments in Shopian

SHOPIAN, AUGUST 19:
Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon today visited Shopian and took stock of the functioning of the Sheep, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries departments in the district.
District Development Commissioner, Shopian, Owais Ahmed, Director Sheep Husbandry, Mohammad Sharief, Director Fisheries, R N Pandita, district officers and the officers of Line departments were present.
On the occasion, Samoon inspected various trout fish farms including trout stream Aharbal, trout farm at Alyalpora and other private fish farms. He said with the establishment of these farms, the production of trout fish seed will increase manifold.
During his visit, Samoon interacted with the nomads and listened to their demands patiently. He assured them that their genuine demands will be taken up with the concerned departments for early settlement.
Speaking on the occasion, Samoon asked the youth to come forward and avail benefits under various centrally and state sponsored schemes. He also said there are ample avenues of employment in private sector, particularly in fish farming and sheep husbandry sector.
Later he distributed free medicine kits among the Sheep breeders.