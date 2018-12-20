Samoon reviews functioning of Animal, Sheep Husbandry Deptts

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 19:
Principal Secretary Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport Department, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon on Wednesday reviewed the functioning of the department here at a meeting of the concerned officers.
The meeting took up various issues of the department such as action taken report for November and December 2018, issues regarding Veterinary Assistant Surgeons and identification of land, formulation of DPR for new Veterinary Hospital buildings in the district.
Meanwhile, certain decisions related to the department were taken on the spot.
Director Animal Husbandry Jammu, all Joint Directors of Jammu Province, Deputy Directors of Talab Tillo Camps and Livestock Development Officers and Veterinary Assistant Surgeons of the district attended the meeting.