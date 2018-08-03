Samoon lays foundation of Rs 6.30 cr Trout project in Bandipora

Fish production reaches 20700 ton per annum
Fish production reaches 20700 ton per annum
Rising Kashmir NewsBANDIPORA, AUGUST 02:
Principal Secretary Fisheries, Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Transport, Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, today laid foundation stone of Trout Project at Shokbaba, Bandipora, which is being built at a cost of Rs 6.3 crore.
The project is funded by National Hydel Power Project Limited (NHPC). Technical Secretary Transport, G A Sofi, Director Fisheries Kashmir R N Pandita and other concerned officers were present on the occasion.
It was given out that in the first phase, work is being executed on construction of feed mill building, feed store, 2 pair of raceways, besides purchase and installation of feed mill with project cost of Rs 1.3 crore in Bandipora while as in Gurez sector, construction of survey hut, 2 pairs of raceways, feed store, farm hut and laying of 300 mm pipeline is being executed in the first phase at a cost of 1.3 crore.
Principal Secretary also handed over vehicle to the department to facilitate private fish unit holders.
During the tour of the area, Samoon also stocked 6000 Rainbow Trout Seed in a private trout unit at Sumlar Bandipora. He inspected indoor rearing hatchery at Shokbaba.
Samoon said that fish production in J & K has reached to 20.70 thousand ton which include 500-ton trout. He said efforts are on to revive the fisheries sector in the state, especially in Bandipora district where great potential for fish farming is available. He said that a fishermen colony will be developed at Bandipora as a welfare measure for fishermen of the district.
The Principal Secretary also took stock of departmental activities at a review meeting with officers of the Fisheries Department. The AD Fisheries on the occasion informed that 60 fish units have so for been established in private sector. While as 21 registered fishermen will get financial assistance under Blue Revolution scheme during current year. As many as 150 bicycles, 4 auto rickshaws and 7 fiber glass boat have been provided to the fishermen of the district during last year.
During the visit, among others Joint Director Projects, Bashir Ahmad, Joint Director Fisheries Territorial, M Amin, Assistant Director Fisheries Bandipora, Sajjad Hussain, XEN R&B Abdul Aziz Bhat and Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Bandipora Dr Altaf Hussain and other concerned were present on the occasion.