Samoon lays foundation of Rs 36 cr Sheep Breeding, Research Farm at Khimber

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, AUGUST 14:
Principal Secretary, Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries, Asgar Hassan Samoon, today laid the foundation stone of Sheep Breeding and Research Farm at Khimber here.
The farm, which was previously located at Dachigam was shifted to Khimber and will be constructed on modern lines at a cost of Rs. 36.00 crore by R&B Department. The Farm is spread on around 500 kanals of land.
Speaking on the occasion, the Principal Secretary said there is a need to boost the rearing of livestock on modern and scientific lines. Samoon said several new technologies introduced in the State are aimed at increasing the number of livestock and attaining self-sufficiency in dairy, mutton and milk production in the State.
He directed the concerned executing agency to ensure the project is completed within its stipulated timeframe and also asked them to use funds properly and ensure that standard material is used for quality work.
On the occasion, he said Sheep sector is being upgraded in the state so that unemployed youth and sheep rearing farmers will get full support from the government with the aim to enhance the production of sheep farming besides giving them chance to earn their livelihoods. Samoon added that unemployment is a big challenge in the state and efforts are on to reduce it.
While stressing on the procurement of finest breed of Sheep like Merino for a better outcome, Samoon said that this farm will be one of the best farms in the State and a larger populace will be benefited from it.
He directed the executing agency to construct the farm in such a manner that natural disasters like cloudbursts have a minimum or no impact on the farm.
On the occasion, the delegation of the people from the area met Samoon and informed him about various grievances and also demanded Animal Husbandry Centre for the area. After giving the patient hearing, he assured them that all of their genuine demands and issues will be addressed in a time bound manner.
Director Sheep Husbandry, Mohammad Sharief, MD Wool Board, officers of Sheep Husbandry and R&B departments were also present on the occasion.