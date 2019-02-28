Samoon launches insurance scheme for poultry farmers

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 27:
Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport Departments, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, launched insurance scheme for the poultry farmers of Jammu Division here on Wednesday.
The official spokesperson said around 30 beneficiary farmers and representatives of Bajaj Allianz Company Limited were present on the occasion.
The President Poultry Farmers Association expressed his gratitude to the Principal Secretary for taking the initiative of providing insurance cover to the farmers. The representatives of Bajaj Allianz Insurance Company gave detailed information on the objectives of the insurance provided to the farmers.
Director, Animal Husbandry Jammu, Dr Tahir Beg was also present on the occasion and said the insurance scheme would go a long way in strengthening the poultry sector in the state.
Earlier, the Principal Secretary also interacted with the poultry farmers to listen to the issues being faced by them. He gave them a patient hearing and assured them that all of their genuine issues would be looked into.