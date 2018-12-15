Samoon launches FMD control programme

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 14:
Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport Departments Dr. Asghar Hassan Samoon today launched ‘Foot and Mouth Disease Control Programme (FMD-CP) here.
The programme is aimed at to eradicate FMD which causes a major economic loss to the farmer community.
On the occasion, a team of experts along with the logistics and required medicine was flagged off by the Dr Samoon to carry out the vaccination in the different areas of the Jammu Division.
He also distributed chaff cutter and medicines among the farmers at the launch function.
Later, a delegation of nomadic farmers apprised the Principal Secretary of their concerns and urged for regulation of milk prices. They also demanded sponsoring of their dairy cases under different departmental schemes.
Director Animal Husbandry Department, Dr. Victor Koul, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer, Jammu Dr. Mohammad Ismaiel, and Livestock Development officers and Veterinary Assistant Surgeons were also present on the occasion.