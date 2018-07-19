Samoon inspects Wool Board, Sheep Husbandry DIL at Nowshehra

Visits Sheep farm, proposed RTO driving institute at Khimber
Srinagar, July 18:
Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Transport, Asgar Hassan Samoon, today visited Sheep & Sheep Products Development Board commonly known as Wool Board and Sheep Husbandry Disease Investigation Laboratory (DIL) at Nowshera here to take stock of their functioning.
The Principal Secretary inspected various sections of the laboratory and asked the concerned to use the latest equipment and adopt modern techniques for the increased production of sheep pox vaccine.
At Wool Board Nowshera, Samoon inspected the grading hall of the Board and directed the MD Wool Board to dispose-off the left-over unsold wool at an earliest.
Later, the Principal Secretary visited Khimber relocated site of sheep breeding farm Dachigam and took stock of the land allotment for the farm.
He was informed that against the 1500-kanal land at Dachigam farm, presently the relocated site at Khimber has only 25 kanals of state land and 477 kanal land for grazing purposes.
Samoon directed the concerned revenue officials to expedite the transfer of possession of state and grazing land at the new site to the Sheep Husbandry Department for carrying out its activities effectively.
It was said that a DPR worth Rs 28 crore has already been submitted for developing infrastructure and other facilities at the sheep farm, out of which Rs 12.10 crore have been approved for the current fiscal.
He asked the R&B officials to start work on developing requisite infrastructure for the sheep farm at Khimber as soon as Sheep Husbandry department gets possession of the said land.
Besides, Samoon visited the proposed site for RTO driving institute at Khimber comprising 130 kanal land.
Later, the Principal Secretary also visited Wool Board’s 220 kanal land at Wanihama and inspected manual abattoir there. He instructed Director Sheep Husbandry Kashmir to utilize the land for fodder development.
Director Sheep Husbandry Dr Mohammad Shareef, MD Wool Board Harnam Singh Rana, ADC Purnima Mittal, RTO Kashmir, Officers from Revenue, R&B, Sheep Husbandry and Transport Departments accompanied the Principal Secretary.