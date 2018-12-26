About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Samoon inspects facilities at fish marketing complex, Narwal

Directs for maintaining hygiene, scientific disposal of waste


Rising Kashmir News

JAMMU, DECEMBER 25:

Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep and Fisheries Department Dr Asghar Hassaan Samoon today inspected infrastructure and civic facilities here at wholesale and retail fish marketing complex Narwal.
He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Jammu Municipal Commissioner (JMC) Pankaj Magotra, Director Animal Husbandry Dr Victor Kaul, Director Sanjeev Kumar and other officials of Fisheries department. Representatives of fish traders were also present on the occasion.
Dr Samoon had a detailed tour of the facility and asked for optimal utilization of its services. He stressed on providing best and satisfactory customer service besides providing best facilities including ice plant for preservation of fish stocks to the sellers.
Saying that hygiene shall be priority, Dr Samoon asked for regular monitoring of material being sold in the market.
“We will ensure that a dedicated team under the supervision of JMC health officer will check the food items being sold here on daily basis. Public health is our priority and it will be maintained as one of the well organized and well maintained fish markets in India,” Samoon told officials.
He asked officers for segregation and disposal of waste on scientific lines at the facility. The JMC Commissioner assured the Principal Secretary of full support in dealing with the waste and other issues at the facility.
Dr Samoon also asked for diversifying the role of the market for ease of customers and making it model one-stop facility of food items with the introduction of meat, Eggs, cheese and chicken in wholesale and retail here. “A diagnosis laboratory will be also setup at the facility,” he said.
He said that among different varieties of fishes, famed trout fish of Kashmir will also be available in the market.
Fish traders’ delegation thanked Dr Samoon for coming up with the facility which will help the sector besides boosting economy of the people associated with the trade.

 

