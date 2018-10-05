Samoon inaugurates local Cheese Maturation Room at Leh

Leh, October 04:
Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries, and Transport Department. Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon today inaugurated ‘Local Cheese Maturation Room’ at Animal Husbandry Farm at Changspa and ‘Fleece Testing & Nutrition Laboratory SHD’ Leh at Upshi Testing Plant, Housing Colony.
Samoon who is on a four-day extensive visit to Leh was also accompanied by EC ASH Mumtaz Hussain, Chief Animal Husbandry Officer Leh Dr Mohammed Iqbal and Director Sheep Husbandry Department Kashmir Dr Mohammed Sharief and other high-ranking officers from Kashmir division and officers and officials of the department of Leh district.
The Principal Secretary also visited the poultry farm, Disease Surveillance Centre and Geographical Information System (GIS) Laboratory SHD, Cattle Research Farm, Liquid Nitrogen Plant, and the Animal Birth Control centre at Changspa. Dr Samoon also visited the Looms of Ladakh centre at main market.
During his visit at all the centres, Dr Samoon enquired in detail about the functions of each centre and appreciated the staff for their knowledge in their designated work and encouraged them to work even harder to overcome loopholes, if any.
At GIS Laboratory, the process of mapping and tracking of wildlife with the help of GPS was explained in detail in a power-point presentation. At the Liquid Nitrogen Plant the Principal Secretary was told that semen stock were being supplied to entire district of Leh as well as Kargil district. At Animal Birth Control centre, Dr. Samoon witnessed live operation of feral dogs and appreciated the entire staff for their dedication.
Later during the day he also visited the Double Humped Camel Farm, Fisheries Farm, NLM Poultry Farm and ZEBF at Chuschot. He also visited the Mohair Goat Farm at Stakna and the Fish aquarium at Shay.
A day earlier Principal Secretary laid the foundation stone of new complex of District Veterinary Hospital at Dambuchan. After having conversation with the staff he assured for providing of funds based on early preparation of the Detailed Project Report.
Visiting the Milk Pasteurisation Plant at Agling which is non-functional since few years, Dr Samoon assured of providing the required amount of Rs. 60 lakhs for the renovation and improvement of other basic purposes like power, water and infrastructure, with the provision of making the plant functional again. Here, a delegation of farmers met with him and apprised him that about 200 households are connected with the plant as its members and therefore requested to make the plant functional again.
He also inspected the Bull Mother Farm Agling, J&K Cooperative Deharing Plant, Skill Development Centre at Chief Animal Husbandry Office.
Later in the evening, Dr. Samoon held a detailed review meeting regarding the entire transportation system of the district with the stakeholders yesterday.