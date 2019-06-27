Samoon inaugurates experimental animal lab, bioinformatics cell

June 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Stresses on combating animal diseases

Principal Secretary Animal Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon (IAS) inaugurated various facilities at Institute of Animal Health and Biological Products of Animal husbandry department, Zakura.

The facilities include state of art experimental animal lab for vaccine and drug testing , bioinformatics cell, screening of para staff for Brucellosis ( a zoonotic disease) undertaken in collaboration of Department of SPM GMC Srinagar, Android App for disease reporting, online facility for animal disease diagnostic test report receipt for animals pet and farm animal owners.

On the occasion, annual report of the Institute for the year 2018-19 was also released which was also attended by Director Animal Husbandry Department Kashmir Purnima Mittal, Joint Director Research and various other functionaries of the department.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Samoon stressed upon the comprehensive approach to deal with the animal diseases.

Giving briefing about the future plans Dr. Samoon informed that department is launching maiden livestock breeding policy J&K in near future and various other initiatives pertaining to the farmer.