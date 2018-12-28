Samoon for upgrading workshops, fleet strength of SMG

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 27:
Principal Secretary Transport Department Dr Asghar Hassan Samoon on Thursday called for improving the infrastructure of workshops and computerization of records of the State Motor Garages (SMG) Department here at a meeting of its senior functionaries.
According to an official, the meeting was attended by Director, SMG Zakir Hussain Choudhary, Director Finance Mahesh Dass, Deputy Director SMG Jammu Syed Muarif Andrabi and other officials of the meeting.
The Principal Secretary stressed on the need of equipping workshops with standard infrastructure including modern gadgetry and machines for speedy repair of government vehicles.
Deputy Director SMG Kashmir Tahir Gani and other officials also attended meeting through video conferencing. The meeting was also attended by union members of SMG.
The meeting was informed about the present status of the assets of SMG in different districts, fleet position besides staff position and vacant post in the department.
The meeting was informed that the department has presently fleet 575 vehicles on the road.
Dr Samoon sought status about the new initiatives taken by the department including purchase of vehicles under replacement programme, computerization of left-over wings like Regional Stores, Regional Workshops, District Garages Depots and procurement of more automobile equipment for Regional Workshops and district workshops to improve efficiency.
The Director SMG projected departmental issues including creation of departmental posts in newly created districts, replacement of old vehicles, augmentation of fleet, installation of CCTV cameras, modernization of workshop and construction of new Administrative Block.
The Principal Secretary emphasized the concerned authorities to expedite the process of recruitment for vacant posts in different wings, including Drivers to improve the working of the department.
He also asked for providing proper uniform on time to all the drivers of the department. He also stressed on boundary walling of departmental yards to protect the assets.
Regarding the demands raised by the union, Dr Samoon assured resolution within a stipulated time frame, the official added.