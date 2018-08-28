Samoon for quantitative, qualitative improvement in livestock production

Reviews progress on National Livestock Mission 2018-19
SRINAGAR, AUGUST 27:
Principal Secretary, Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries, Asgar Hassan Samoon, Monday called for concerted efforts to bring about quantitative and qualitative improvement in the livestock production systems and carrying capacity building of stakeholders.
The Principal Secretary was speaking at a preparatory meeting which he chaired to discuss various facets of Rs 35 crore proposal for National Livestock Mission 2018-19.
Under sub-missions of NLM, it was given out that for the first time Department is including the proposal of insurance of livestock among which 13100 animals would be insured at the estimated cost of Rs 194.86 lakh.
It was said that a supplementary proposal on breed improvement by the introduction of exotic sheep in Jammu and Kashmir at an estimated cost of Rs 1328 lakh has also been formulated for approval.
During the meeting, various other issues including the issues being faced by the Department were discussed.
On the occasion, Samoon said the proposal is aimed to address the problems of scarcity of livestock and would transform the livestock sector by making it a competitive enterprise for beneficiaries.
The meeting was attended by Director Animal Husbandry, Kashmir, Dr Mohammad Yusuf Chaproo, Managing Director Wool Board, Director Planning besides officials of the department.
Director Animal Husbandry, Jammu, Dr. Victor Koul, Director Sheep Husbandry, Jammu Dr Kranti Kumar Sharma participated in the meeting through video conferencing.