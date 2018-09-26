Samoon for hassle-free transportation of horticulture produce

Directs for adopting latest practices in dairy sector for boosting production
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 25:
Principal Secretary Transport, Animal, Sheep Husbandry, and Fisheries Departments, Dr Asgar Samoon, today assured Valley-based fruit associations and growers of hassle-free transportation of horticulture produce outside the state.
The Principal Secretary was interacting with deputations of members of various fruit associations and growers here today.
Commissioner Secretary FCS&CA Dr Abdul Rashid, Secretary Horticulture Manzoor Ahmad Lone, officers from Traffic police and other concerned were also present on the occasion.
The members of fruit associations urged the Principal Secretary of better and timely transportation facilities so that the horticulture produce is exported to outside state mandies and markets on time.
They also pitched for effective coordination between traffic police and truckers so that the produce is transported conveniently.
On the occasion, Dr. Samoon said that trucks carrying fruit would be given priority during the season while travelling on Jammu-Srinagar Highway so that trader, as well as grower, can fetch good returns.
He directed the concerned for checking and maintaining genuine load carrying charges during the fruit season.
The Principal Secretary directed the concerned for making special arrangements of trucks for timely transportation of horticulture produce during the fruit season.
He assured the deputations that all necessary steps will be taken to avoid inconveniences faced by the traders and required fleet will be made available as per the demand of mandies.
Later, the Principal Secretary chaired a meeting with Milk Producers Cooperative Ltd.
Director Animal Husbandry Kashmir M Y Chaproo, Officers of Jammu Kashmir Milk Plant Cooperative Limited (JKMPCL) were present in the meeting. Animal Husbandry officers and farmers from Jammu division participated in the meeting via video conferencing.
On the occasion, farmers demanded enhancement in milk purchasing rate as per the market practice. The Principal Secretary assured the dairy farmers that Government will look into the issue and fix rates accordingly.
Dr. Samoon also directed the JKMPCL officials for imparting scientific and modern methods of dairy enhancement to progressive farmers so that the production is increased and farmers’ income is enhanced with the use of new technological interventions.
The meeting was informed that currently, milk production in the state has reached 70 lakh litres per day. It was given out that cow censuses will be carried out from October 2018.