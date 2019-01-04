Samoon for creating separate track on Lakhnapur - Jammu highway to minimize mishaps

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 3:
Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep, Fisheries and Transport Department, Dr Asgar Samoon, on Thursday asked for exploring the possibility of creating separate lane on Lakhanpur – Jammu road to minimize growing accidents of two-wheelers on Jammu-Pathankot highway.
According to an official, Samoon also directed local administration and NHAI authorities for closure of unauthorized road cuts that lead to accidents besides bikes and helmets for motor vehicle department personnel to enforce traffic rules
He made these remarks during an extensive tour of Samba district conducted to review functioning of Animal, Sheep, Fisheries and Transport department. He was accompanied by Director Sheep Husbandry department Dr Sanjeev Kumar, Director Animal Husbandry Department Dr Victor Kaul, Managing Director Wool Board Harnam Singh Rana Dr Muhammad Raza Joint Director Sheep Husbandry Jammu, CAHO Jammu Dr Muhmmad Ismail, CAHO Samba, RTO Jammu Deep Raj Thappa, ADC Samba and other senior officers.
“Analysis of the road accidents reveals that two wheelers are most vulnerable among the roads users and most of the youngsters die in two wheeler road accidents. A good track for two wheelers with proper marking in place will definitely reduce risk for two wheelers,” he told officers.
Meanwhile, he inspected pace of progress on construction of Inspection and certification center spread over 61 kanals of land at Barian Samba and asked the officials to complete the much needed facility on time.
He also asked for minimizing the road accidents by strict enforcement of traffic rules and identifying black spots on Samba-Jammu stretch of the highway so that necessary steps are taken to avoid accidents.
Dr Samoon along with officials also met progressive farmers engaged in diary production at Jammu and Samba and enquired about the facilities provided to them by the concerned department. He also directed the officials to replicate these success stories in all areas of Samba and Jammu and encourage young entrepreneurs to invest in dairy farming.
Principal Secretary also inspected Veterinary hospital Supwal Samba and enquired about the supply and availability of medicines, progress of artificial insemination, nitrogen supply, equipments, supply of medicines and other facilities available at the center.
Dr Samoon also visited Disease investigation laboratory Kartholi and was informed that rose bengal plate test (RBPT), culture test, anti biotic sensitive test and Direct SMEAR tests are done here.
He called for upgrading the equipments and facilities in the laboratory besides sending the technicians for refreshers courses in top research institutes of India.
Later, during a visit to training institute at Kartholi, he called for imparting practical training to paravets besides theoretical classes in tune with the demand in the field.
Dr Samoon also chaired a joint meeting of District administration and officials of Sheep and Animal Husbandry Department and sought report on infrastructure and functioning of departments.
On the occasion, he called for submitting proposal of setting up poly clinics, laboratories and veterinary hospitals in all areas and upgrading existing infrastructure.
He also asked the officers to develop advance infrastructure for providing quality services to farmers so that people can earn their livelihood.
Meanwhile, certain decisions related to department were also taken, the official added.