Samoon discusses development of bus ports in JK

Directs officers to identify land for prompt execution of project
Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 29:
Principal Secretary Animal, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport Departments Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon today convened a meeting here at Civil Secretariat to discuss the development of bus ports at Kashmir and Jammu divisions through NHIDCL.
Additional Commissioner Rahul Sharma, Joint Transport Commissioner Vikas Sharma, MD SRTC Dr. Manmohan Singh, ADC Kanta Devi besides senior officers of Transport Department, SRTC and District Administration were present in the meeting. Concerned officers from Kashmir also participated in the meeting through video conferencing.
Samoon discussed the availability/identification of land to be provided for the development of bus ports in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions. He said that according to the guidelines of Government of India (GOI) 120 Kanal land is required for the purpose.
The state government has to provide clearly demarcated and encumbrance-free land and submit a proposal to the executing agency NHIDCL. He further said that GOI will provide 40% funding and rest of the funding will be raised by the state on PPP model basis.
He further said that the bus ports will comprise basic infrastructure of bus-bays, ticket-counters, food courts, restrooms areas and parking facilities which will be developed on Built Operator Transfer (BOT) basis.
He directed the officers of concerned departments to work in synergy and identify the required land, especially near the ring road for the development of bus port.