Samoon chairs state road safety council meeting

Srinagar, July 20:
Principal Secretary, Transport Department, Dr. Asgar Samoon today chaired a meeting of State Road Safety Council (SRSC).
The meeting was attended by Transport Commissioner J&K, Saugat Biswas, Additional Secretary (Tech), Transport, Additional Secretaries of Home Department, School Education, Housing & Urban Development and Deputy Director (Planning) of Transport Department.
During the meeting, Samoon impressed upon all regulatory/ enforcement/government agencies/ transporters/ stakeholders to strictly adhere to observe safety norms so that road accidents are minimized.
Threadbare discussions were held on the implementation of road safety measures, road safety audit of all major Roads, declaration of major roads as State Highways, removal of encroachment/ hoardings, creation of bylaws for parking of vehicles, 136 BLSA ambulances given to Health / Medical Education Department, Procurement of Critical Care Ambulances, Trauma Care Centres established so far, providing of Online Services, Installation of GPS on all commercial vehicles, Reorganization of Motor Vehicles Department and amendments in J&K Motor Vehicles Taxation Act etc.
It was given out that more than 1000 deaths are recorded in traffic accidents in J&K every year. In this regard, participants were directed to strictly adhere to SOPs of MoRTH to ensure Road Safety.
It was decided that regular Awareness programs/ Work Shops should be conducted in all districts to create Road Safety Awareness among School/College Students and public at large.
Public Works Department was directed to rectify black spots, provide crash barriers, Road Signage’s and other Traffic regulating measures/gadgets especially in accident-prone areas which shall be identified and focused upon, to minimize accidents.
Home Department was impressed upon to explore formally deployment of additional manpower/ equipment for smooth traffic regulation, Analysis of data on accidents and workout remedial measures to prevent them. Police/ Traffic/ Transport Department were impressed upon to analyze data as traffic accidents/ deaths increased and suggest remedial measure.