Samoon chairs meet to discuss poultry policy

Poultry sector to create 1.40 lakh jobs in 5 years: Samoon
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 18:
The Principal Secretary, Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries Departments, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, today chaired a meeting to discuss the draft poultry policy and measures to be taken to uplift the poultry industry in the state.
The meeting was attended by Director Animal Husbandry MY Chaproo, Director, Consumer Affairs and Civil Supplies, representatives from JK Bank, Department of Industries, SKUAST and other senior officials of the department.
The meeting discussed threadbare various clauses of the draft policy and feedback, recommendations and suggestions from the farmers, dealers and experts. Establishment of Poultry Development Board and Poultry Development Institution in the state was also discussed in the meeting.
Dr Samoon asked the officers to consult all stakeholders before finalizing the policy and take suggestions and recommendations from the farmers so that the policy can be formulated for the benefit of the farmers. He also discussed with the officers the way out for the introduction of insurance cover for the poultry
The Principal Secretary said the Governor’s administration is keen to make the poultry business a full-fledged industry besides transforming the state from poultry consumption state into poultry production state.
He said currently 75000 youth are directly involved in the poultry business while 1.40 lakh can be employed during next 5 years besides retention of capital and increase in prosperity index of state.
Dr Samoon asked poultry farmers in the State to develop and upgrade their farms to produce day-old chicks, eggs, poultry feed and layers in sufficient quantity. He said that sector can open job avenues for thousands of unemployed youth.
He also directed the officials to check the illegal import of dressed chickens which destroys the local market besides raising doubts about the authenticity of the dressed.
The meeting also deliberated over the wholesale rate of chicken at farms and it was decided that the concerns of all stakeholders will be taken care of while fixing rates.
Stressing for establishing of feed units to minimize production costs, he said that purchasing feed for poultry birds adds to the production costs for poultry farmers and directed them to integrate their farms with feed manufacturing plants to cut down the production cost.
Dr Samoon also directed the officials to establish poultry Mandi in various districts to provide a platform to farmers where they can sell their stock.
On the occasion, the poultry farmers and dealers put forward their issues and grievances with regard to the production and marketing of the poultry products. Dr Samoon assured them that Governor’s administration will assist them to expand their business so that they can not only earn their own livelihood but would be able to generate employment for others also.