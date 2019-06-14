Samoon asks Banks to expedite issuance of Kisan credit cards

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Reviews district-wise action plan

Principal Secretary Animal & Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries and Transport, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon Thursday chaired a meeting of officials to review the district-wise action plan and the status of Kisan Credit Card Scheme.

The meeting was attended by DGM NABARD; Director Fisheries; Director Codes; Director Animal Husbandry, Kashmir; Director Sheep Husbandry, Kashmir. The Deputy Commissioners of various districts of State attended the meeting through video conferencing. Deputy Registrar, Cooperative; President Lead J&K Bank; Managers and representatives of various banks operating in Kashmir were also present during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Samoon stressed upon banks to pace up their efforts and work in coordination with district administrations for the realization of Kisan Credit Card Scheme in the State. He asked them to ensure that the farmers face no difficulties in getting benefits under the scheme.

Samoon said that the credit scheme will enable Fisheries and Animal and Sheep Husbandry farmers to meet their working capital needs. He said that the government is exploring more ways for enhancing the quality and productivity of livestock rearers' output.

He discussed various issues with the Deputy Commissioners and passed various instructions to make these sectors more vibrant. He said, these sectors will provide more employment opportunities, if nourished properly.

He directed the Deputy Commissioners to submit the action plans of their concerned districts at an earliest. He also asked them to identify the land for the establishment of various units.

Besides, Joint Directors and District level officers of Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries; officials from GAD, Finance Department, Planning, ARI Training and other concerned Departments were also present in the meeting.