SamiUllah Beigh Cricket Academy concludes 7-day coaching camp

Amidst huge gathering and star studded invitees, Samiullah Beigh Cricket Academy (SUBCA) concluded its 7-day camp, in which more than 200 boys participated.
Amongst many present on the occasion included Syed Parvez Kieser former Ranji trophy player, coach, selector, Syed Himayun Kieser Director Radio Kashmir and former Ranji trophy player, Altaf ur Rehman Director Physical Education Islamia college, Ghulam Mohammad Bhat veteran cricketer and team owner, Syed Arshad Kashani journalist and cricket analyst, and Arshid Ahmad.
All the guests had very encouraging words for the unique and much needed initiative by one of the elite cricketers of J&K and suggested Samiullah Beigh to re-start the camp after Ramzaan.
While interacting with the boys, all the guests shared their experiences with them and distributed certificates of merit/ participation in SUBCA amongst all participants.
Speaking on the occasion, Samiullah Beigh thanked all guests, especially Islamia college authorities for keeping the ground and allied facilities available for SUBCA and advised youngsters to practice all the drills taught during these 7-days at home and promised to carry on with such initiatives in future as well.

 

