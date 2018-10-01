Samba team defeats Shaheen Football Club

Sports foster camaraderie among youth: Slathia
Sports foster camaraderie among youth: Slathia
VIJAYPUR SEPTEMBER 30-
Samba Football Club on Sunday defeated Shaheen Football Club in the finals of the Baba Hasal Dev Memorial Football Tournament played at Gurha Slathia in Vijaypur Assembly Constituency this afternoon.
Congratulating the winners and runners up, former minister and State Secretary National Conference Surjeet Singh Slathia expressed happiness over soccer becoming popular in the area, with young and talented sports persons taking lead role in the game. He said like cricket, the game of football has attained enviable place in the sports world, opening vistas of opportunities to youngsters in career development.
Slathia said he was happy to see the players performing well and excelling in the traditional sport by maintaining high standards and discipline in the game. He said the discipline and skills shown by the participating players would inspire the young people to participate in game, which has gained international recognition and huge fan following in recent times.
Slathia said sports build connection and sense of togetherness among youth, which is imperative for harmonious growth of the society, free of tension and commotion being promoted by peace inimical elements.
The former minister appreciated the organisers for holding this event, saying that engaging youth in traditional sports activities will improve the mental and physical health of the sportspersons, who should strive for protecting the rich sports heritage of the State by giving their best to the games. He lauded the enthusiasm among football fans equally, saying this is reassuring that this game is unfolding huge promise for talented youth. He congratulated the competitors for making the event live and breath-taking by putting in their best in the competition.
Slathia described sports imperative for overall personality development and urged the youth to participate in the games in a big way, alongside pursuing academics. He complimented youth for showing keen interest in traditional games, adding that due to lack of avenues their talent generally remains confined to local confines only.
The Organisers of the event, Jatinder Singh Makhnu, Shekhar Slathia, Sudershan Slathia, Ajay Singh, Ashwani Slathia, Posha Slathia, Panku Slathia, Vijay Slathia and Dayanidhi Singh Slathia welcomed the Chief Guest and spelled out the initiatives being taken to promote sports in Vijaypur Assembly Constituency.
Earlier, the Chief Guest was introduced to the players by the organisers.
At the concluding function, Mr Slathia gave away trophies to winners and runner up teams besides prizes to players for their distinction in the game.