Samba MC members sworn-in

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 31:
The 56 newly-elected members of Vijaypur, Samb, Ramgarh and Bari-Brahmana Municipal Committees (MC) of Samba district took oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony held in all MCs of district Samba here today.
According to an official, in Bari-Brahmana and Vijaypur Municipal Committees, the oath was administrated by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Dr Arun Manhas , to the 13 elected members of each MC.
In Samba and Ramgarh Municipal Committees, the oath was administrated by Additional District Development Commissioner, Samba, Pankaj Magotra to the 17 and 13 elected members of MCs respectively.
The elected members pledged to serve the people of their respective wards with full sincerity and hard work.