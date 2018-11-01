About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Samba MC members sworn-in

Published at November 01, 2018 12:20 AM 0Comment(s)195views


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Oct 31:

 The 56 newly-elected members of Vijaypur, Samb, Ramgarh and Bari-Brahmana Municipal Committees (MC) of Samba district took oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony held in all MCs of district Samba here today.
According to an official, in Bari-Brahmana and Vijaypur Municipal Committees, the oath was administrated by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Dr Arun Manhas , to the 13 elected members of each MC.
In Samba and Ramgarh Municipal Committees, the oath was administrated by Additional District Development Commissioner, Samba, Pankaj Magotra to the 17 and 13 elected members of MCs respectively.
The elected members pledged to serve the people of their respective wards with full sincerity and hard work.

