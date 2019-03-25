Samba: Magisterial inquiry ordered in OHT collapse

March 25, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The District Administration Samba on Sunday ordered a magisterial probe into the Over Head Tank (OHT) collapse at Zarda village in Chak Nazeer Panchayat in Ramgarh sector of samba district.

As per an official, Deputy Commissioner Samba, Sushma Chauhan informed that a magisterial inquiry team has been ordered to probe into the OHT collapse which shall be headed by Additional District Development Commissioner Samba, Arvind Kotwal along with Superintendent Engineer Udhampur and Tehsildar Ramgarh as its members.

“Yesterday after the OHT collapsed in village Zarda of Ramgarh, medical and security teams were rushed to the site and two injured people were immediately given first aid at Ramgarh hospital and later shifted to GMC Jammu for further treatment” informed by Sub Divisional Magistrate Vijaypur, Vijay Kumar Sharma. Both the patients are stable and their alternate residential arrangement has also been done added SDM Vijaypur.

Meanwhile on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Samba, heads of R&B, PHE, and PDD have been ordered to conduct a fresh survey of each government building including schools, offices, electric poles and submit their viability report for further course of action, the official added.