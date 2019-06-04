Samba: LMD Samba imposes Rs 25000 fine on rice packing firm

June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A team of officers from Legal Metrology Department ,Samba during market checking on various establishments of retailers booked a Punjab based Rice Packing Firm violating Legal Metrology (packaged commodities) Rules 2011.

As per an official, the firm was in practice of packing rice bags of various denominations for sale in the market without mandatory declarations being printed such as MRP Rs....(inclusive of all taxes), month/year of packing etc. on such packs which is in sheer violation of Legal Metrology packaged commodity rules, 2011 and is a serious lapse on part of the management of the packing firm.

A legal notice was served to the management of the firm based on offence report submitted by the Inspector Legal Metrology Samba Mohsin Khateeb . The management of the said firm confessed the guilt and pleaded before the Assistant Controller LMD who on written submission from the said defaulters, compounded the challan and realised a sum of Rs.25000 as fine, the official added.