Samba admin sets monthly target for building houses under PMAY (G)

Jammu, Sep 13:
Samba administration on Thursday set a monthly target for the concerned officers for the completion of houses under the Pradhan Mantri AwasYojna- Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme.
According to an official, this was said during a meeting chaired by DC Samba, Sushma Chauhan to review the progress the scheme.
The meeting was attended by ADDC Pankaj Magortra, ACD Aijaz Qaiser, DPO Piyush Dhotra, BDOs and other officers of Samba district, the official said.
A detailed discussion was held on registration and completion of houses in a fixed timeline for effective implementation of the scheme.
Chauhan, as per the official, further called for the maximum participation in ‘Swachta hi Seva’ campaign beginning from September 15, 2018 and further instructed the concerned officers them to lay emphasis on Pink Toilets to help female folks having access to hygienic washrooms.